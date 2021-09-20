Critical Survey: Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) and Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII)

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II (NYSE:SNII) and Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and Marriott Vacations Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II 0 0 0 0 N/A Marriott Vacations Worldwide 0 0 4 0 3.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus target price of $179.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.07%. Given Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marriott Vacations Worldwide is more favorable than Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A -$25.38 million N/A N/A Marriott Vacations Worldwide $2.89 billion 2.29 -$275.00 million ($0.45) -343.67

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.7% of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II and Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II N/A N/A N/A Marriott Vacations Worldwide -3.86% -0.68% -0.20%

Summary

Marriott Vacations Worldwide beats Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II Company Profile

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands. The Exchange and Third-Party Management segment comprises exchange networks and membership programs, as well as management of resorts and lodging properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

