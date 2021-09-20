Crypterium (CRPT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $319,883.00

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $11.54 million and approximately $319,883.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crypterium has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crypterium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00056299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00126225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00012176 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00045521 BTC.

About Crypterium

Crypterium (CRYPTO:CRPT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 97,057,147 coins and its circulating supply is 82,059,596 coins. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Crypterium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

