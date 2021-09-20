Cryptrust Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (CTRT)

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, Cryptrust has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. One Cryptrust coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptrust has a market capitalization of $40,294.90 and $1,205.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00067269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.53 or 0.00172887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00111236 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.25 or 0.06904190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,580.55 or 0.99755699 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $349.36 or 0.00799690 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 coins and its circulating supply is 7,092,756,485 coins. The official website for Cryptrust is cryptrust.io . Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

