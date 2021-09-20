CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CSG Systems International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 106.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 29,448 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 75.6% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 43,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 18,850 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 272,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after buying an additional 42,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in CSG Systems International by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

CSGS stock opened at $47.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $49.28.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $238.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

