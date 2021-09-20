Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will report $1.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $730,000.00 to $2.47 million. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $700,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year sales of $12.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.98 million to $15.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.84% and a negative net margin of 802.72%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 998.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the first quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 990.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the second quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.23. 336,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,249. The company has a market cap of $416.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.29. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $17.23.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

