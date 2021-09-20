Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMI opened at $227.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.70 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

