CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR ENERGY, INC. is an independent refiner and marketer of high value transportation fuels and, through a limited partnership, a producer of ammonia and urea ammonia nitrate fertilizers. CVR Energy’s petroleum business includes full-coking sour crude refinery in Coffeyville, Kan. In addition, CVR Energy’s supporting businesses include a crude oil gathering system serving central Kansas, northern Oklahoma and southwest Nebraska; storage and terminal facilities for asphalt and refined fuels in Phillipsburg, Kan.; and a rack marketing division supplying product to customers through tanker trucks and at throughput terminals. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. dropped their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.23.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVR Energy will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 448,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 1,274.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 273,492 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 26.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 57,681 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 97,760.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 423.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,006,000 after buying an additional 765,955 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

