CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,412 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.5% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in CVS Health by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in CVS Health by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $188,871,000 after purchasing an additional 188,559 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in CVS Health by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in CVS Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $85.06. 127,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,409,389. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.38. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The company has a market cap of $112.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.