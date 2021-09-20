CWM Advisors LLC Acquires 218 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 306.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 232.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $47.68 on Monday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $83.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $771.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. AMC Networks’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.70.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

