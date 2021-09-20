CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 652,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $92,426,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.57.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $123.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The company has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 883.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

