CWM Advisors LLC Grows Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Rambus by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rambus by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rambus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 82,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rambus by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $48,236.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $23.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP.

