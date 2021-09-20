CWM Advisors LLC Has $447,000 Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,239,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after buying an additional 406,311 shares during the period. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $667,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,686,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WERN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

WERN stock opened at $46.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.57. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.29.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.