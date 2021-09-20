CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 186 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $69.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.47. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.91. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

