CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 472 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.6% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $36.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average of $37.19.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

