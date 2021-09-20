CWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 1,971.8% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after acquiring an additional 54,934 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $17,847,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $174,937,000 after buying an additional 29,230 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,970,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 369.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 23,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,151 shares of company stock valued at $74,775,926 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CACC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $596.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $550.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 34.07, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $266.74 and a 12 month high of $671.12.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. The company had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

