Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Trading Up 2.1%

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)’s share price was up 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.77 and last traded at $26.50. Approximately 15,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 366,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTKB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Cytek BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

