DAEX (DAX) Price Hits $0.0096 on Exchanges

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. DAEX has a total market cap of $3.40 million and $12,218.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAEX has traded down 3% against the dollar. One DAEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00056025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00126666 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00012109 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00045358 BTC.

DAEX Coin Profile

DAX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

