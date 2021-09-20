Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DANOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Danone from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Danone from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danone currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of DANOY opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Danone has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $15.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

