DDKoin (DDK) Price Reaches $0.55 on Top Exchanges

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 19th. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $940,164.61 and $33,779.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00066751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00012820 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00010194 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007601 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004288 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004596 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

