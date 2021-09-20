Dean Investment Associates LLC Cuts Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $14,079,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 83.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 81,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,903,000 after buying an additional 37,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $269.55 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.82 and a fifty-two week high of $277.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

