Dean Investment Associates LLC Cuts Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 416.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $202,246.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,539.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,651,931. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BJ. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.35.

BJ stock opened at $58.74 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.11.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.