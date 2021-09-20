Dean Investment Associates LLC Increases Stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.16% of CSG Systems International worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International in the second quarter worth about $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 7.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 14.8% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 312,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 40,338 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $47.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.28. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.51 and a 52 week high of $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.91.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $238.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

