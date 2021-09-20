Dean Investment Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 120,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Shares of VSH stock opened at $20.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VSH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.96.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.