Dean Investment Associates LLC Reduces Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Aflac by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,410,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,202,000 after acquiring an additional 385,598 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AFL opened at $53.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

