Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 401 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,200 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $51,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH opened at $75.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $65.58 and a 1 year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.