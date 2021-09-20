Dean Investment Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1,261.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 180.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVT opened at $32.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.01 and a beta of 1.56. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.10.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

