Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

NASDAQ DCTH opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $67.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.02. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,534.53% and a negative return on equity of 166.54%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.90) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gerard J. Michel acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $74,562.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 29,600 shares in the company, valued at $353,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. J. Salamon acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,850 shares of company stock worth $326,503. Company insiders own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 12,602 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 18,678 shares during the period. 21.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

