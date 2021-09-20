Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Down to $1.61

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.61, but opened at $1.51. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 304,934 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DNN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.79.

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.50 and a beta of 2.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

