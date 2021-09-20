Dero 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.18 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 20th. Over the last week, Dero has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $217.43 million and approximately $5.18 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be bought for $20.00 or 0.00045653 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,802.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.27 or 0.07020756 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.13 or 0.00365568 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $549.61 or 0.01254749 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00115517 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.07 or 0.00525238 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $234.62 or 0.00535634 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.30 or 0.00322595 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,873,091 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

