Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.65 Billion Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,899 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.3% of Deutsche Bank AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,649,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,769.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,742.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2,445.26. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,846.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

