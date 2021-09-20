Deutsche Bank AG Sells 767,178 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,764,701 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 767,178 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 3.85% of Cheniere Energy worth $846,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $84.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $92.26. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.68, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

LNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

