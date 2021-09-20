Deutsche Bank AG Trims Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,488,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 606,312 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in BCE were worth $566,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. FMR LLC increased its position in BCE by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BCE by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 12.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in BCE during the first quarter valued at about $468,000. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $50.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average of $48.88. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.7011 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 123.11%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

