Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €8.10 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) received a €8.10 ($9.53) target price from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.34% from the company’s previous close.

LHA has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €7.50 ($8.82).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €8.21 ($9.66) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52 week high of €12.96 ($15.25).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

