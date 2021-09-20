Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,400 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the August 15th total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,140. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $7.60.
About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank
