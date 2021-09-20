Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,400 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the August 15th total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,140. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $7.60.

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

