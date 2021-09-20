Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €63.92 ($75.20).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DPW shares. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

DPW stock traded down €1.92 ($2.26) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €58.95 ($69.35). The stock had a trading volume of 7,913,540 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €58.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is €53.67. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

