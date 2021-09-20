Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,600 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 473,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,596.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS DWHHF opened at $62.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.30. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50.
Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $250.35 million for the quarter. Deutsche Wohnen had a net margin of 184.68% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Wohnen will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Deutsche Wohnen
Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.
