Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,600 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the August 15th total of 473,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,596.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DWHHF opened at $62.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.30. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $250.35 million for the quarter. Deutsche Wohnen had a net margin of 184.68% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Wohnen will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DWHHF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

