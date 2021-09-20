Devery Hits 1-Day Volume of $7,859.00 (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 20th. In the last week, Devery has traded down 45.2% against the US dollar. Devery has a total market cap of $120,018.80 and approximately $7,859.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Devery coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Devery alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00055555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00122905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012015 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00044845 BTC.

Devery Coin Profile

Devery (EVE) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official website is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

