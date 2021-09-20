DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Down 26.7% in August

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
DFDS A/S stock opened at $30.98 on Monday. DFDS A/S has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.98.
About DFDS A/S
Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for DFDS A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFDS A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.