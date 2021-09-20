DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Down 26.7% in August

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

DFDS A/S stock opened at $30.98 on Monday. DFDS A/S has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.98.

About DFDS A/S

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, forest and paper products, metals, and chemicals; and operates passenger ships for passengers with own cars, mini cruises, business conferences, and tour operators.

