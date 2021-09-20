Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Digi International had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $79.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Digi International during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digi International by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Digi International by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Digi International by 116,225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $21.28 on Monday. Digi International has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.88 million, a P/E ratio of 66.50, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

