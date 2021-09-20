Digitalcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 27.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $297,544.55 and $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,763.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,076.78 or 0.07030417 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.37 or 0.00366449 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $547.60 or 0.01251266 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00114756 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.67 or 0.00522510 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.81 or 0.00534245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.67 or 0.00323725 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,771,793 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

