Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $22.16

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.16, but opened at $22.69. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 107 shares traded.

DDL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $766,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,469,000. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.