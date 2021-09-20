DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIRV) Short Interest Up 54.9% in August

DirectView Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIRV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the August 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,637,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of DirectView stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. DirectView has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.13.
DirectView Company Profile
