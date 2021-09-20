Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $16,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,889,000 after acquiring an additional 807,307 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,619,000 after buying an additional 9,226,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,987,000 after buying an additional 115,807 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,653,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,140,000 after buying an additional 325,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,600,000 after buying an additional 3,156,664 shares in the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.53.

DFS opened at $123.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.54. The company has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $51.74 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total transaction of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

