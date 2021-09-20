Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC Takes Position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,221,009 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,733,000. UiPath makes up about 64.1% of Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KPCB DGF III Associates LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,024,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,059,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UiPath alerts:

In other UiPath news, Director Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $9,841,777.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $4,492,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,402,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,776,923.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 471,052 shares of company stock worth $28,037,145. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PATH traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.45. The stock had a trading volume of 54,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,826,234. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.18.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PATH shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on UiPath from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on UiPath from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Summit Insights started coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.62.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.