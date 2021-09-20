DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) will announce $71.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.00 million. DMC Global posted sales of $55.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year sales of $268.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $268.80 million to $269.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $348.15 million, with estimates ranging from $310.00 million to $386.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of BOOM traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.48. 930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,114. The company has a market cap of $701.81 million, a PE ratio of 281.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. DMC Global has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in DMC Global by 576.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in DMC Global by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in DMC Global by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in DMC Global in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DMC Global in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000.

About DMC Global

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

