Donut One Day Trading Volume Hits $5,591.00 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Donut has a market cap of $999,062.44 and $5,591.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Donut has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00066495 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00175432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00111799 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,028.89 or 0.06933550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,601.71 or 0.99810521 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $341.98 or 0.00782832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.