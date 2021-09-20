DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $225.00 target price on the stock.

DASH has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.65.

NYSE DASH opened at $222.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.16. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $256.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.49.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total transaction of $10,814,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.68, for a total value of $16,614,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,614,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,076,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,806,013. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,171 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,546,000 after acquiring an additional 401,135 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11.0% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,370,000 after acquiring an additional 736,606 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,165,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,235,000 after acquiring an additional 196,369 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

