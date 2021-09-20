Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Dover were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Dover by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 60,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Dover by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Dover by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.80.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $162.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $176.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.27%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

