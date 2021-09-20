Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Short Interest Update

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the August 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

DRUNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$32.50 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of DRUNF opened at $21.21 on Monday. Dream Unlimited has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $21.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average of $20.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2184 per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of Asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

