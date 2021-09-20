Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC reduced its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Dropbox by 96,421.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,382,000 after buying an additional 10,243,776 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Dropbox by 27,777.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,973,000 after buying an additional 4,035,482 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Dropbox by 334.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,347,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,293,000 after buying an additional 1,807,518 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 356.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,344,000 after buying an additional 1,210,822 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth about $23,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $335,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $312,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,902 shares of company stock worth $2,347,853 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

DBX stock opened at $29.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.10, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.